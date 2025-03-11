Sign up
Previous
Photo 1622
Nobody told me it would be a fancy dress party
For this month's BLD food photo challenge, which has pasta as its theme.
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
1
0
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1622
photos
82
followers
47
following
444% complete
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
1622
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10
Taken
10th March 2025 1:48pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
pasta
,
farfalle
,
fusilli
,
pâtes
,
bld-37
Wendy Stout
ace
Great picture
March 11th, 2025
