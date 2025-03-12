The meaning of Trump

When I was at infants school and got alphabetti spaghetti for school dinners, we would try to make naughty words from the letters. Obviously a seven year old's idea of a naughty word is a bit different from an adult's, and I think these are some of the ones we might have chosen. You may be surprised to see the word 'trump' there, this being the mid-Sixties. English usage changes with time and is different around the World, but at that time, in that place, "trump" was used by small children to indicate audible flatulence. Does it have the same meaning where you live ?



For this month's BLD food photo challenge, which has pasta as its theme.

