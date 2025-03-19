Previous
Le plan d'eau à Villelongue-dels-Monts by laroque
Le plan d'eau à Villelongue-dels-Monts

19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Tim L

@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Beverley ace
Beautiful calm dreamy capture…
March 19th, 2025  
