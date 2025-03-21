Sign up
Photo 1626
White clouds, black clouds
It was obvious we were about to get drenched, for the umpteenth time this week. So Jasper decided he needed to do a pre-soak.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U1
Taken
21st March 2025 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
villelongue
Mags
ace
What a lovely scene! So peaceful and Jasper makes it!
March 22nd, 2025
Pat
That’s lovely. Jasper’s got the right idea, he’s going to get wet anyway. I think we’ve stolen your weather at the moment.
March 22nd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Quite a dramatic sky, and Jasper at the centre of the action.
March 22nd, 2025
