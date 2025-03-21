Previous
White clouds, black clouds by laroque
White clouds, black clouds

It was obvious we were about to get drenched, for the umpteenth time this week. So Jasper decided he needed to do a pre-soak.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Tim L

I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
What a lovely scene! So peaceful and Jasper makes it!
March 22nd, 2025  
That’s lovely. Jasper’s got the right idea, he’s going to get wet anyway. I think we’ve stolen your weather at the moment.
March 22nd, 2025  
Quite a dramatic sky, and Jasper at the centre of the action.
March 22nd, 2025  
