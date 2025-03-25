Sign up
Previous
Photo 1628
The No Joy Duck Club
Can you see them, in the distance. Jasper could.
With apologies to Amy Tan for mangling her title.
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
1
1
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1628
photos
82
followers
47
following
1621
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
1628
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U1
Taken
24th March 2025 4:20pm
jasper
,
springer spaniel
,
villelongue
Issi Bannerman
ace
Ha ha ... lovely shot!
March 25th, 2025
