Do you believe in the Teapot ?

In the 1950s the philosopher Bertrand Russell, in his essay "Is there a God?", introduced the concept of a small teapot orbiting the Sun, to illustrate the rationality of belief, or disbelief, in an unprovable concept.Like Russell, I too am an atheist. I have no doubts on this matter at all. However, sometimes, when I am in a philosophical mood, often after a few evening drinks on the terrace, I look up into the night sky and wonder if there might be, somewhere out there, a tiny teapot spinning its way through time and space for all eternity.More on Russell's teapot analogy here if you are interested: