Previous
Do you believe in the Teapot ? by laroque
Photo 1630

Do you believe in the Teapot ?

In the 1950s the philosopher Bertrand Russell, in his essay "Is there a God?", introduced the concept of a small teapot orbiting the Sun, to illustrate the rationality of belief, or disbelief, in an unprovable concept.

Like Russell, I too am an atheist. I have no doubts on this matter at all. However, sometimes, when I am in a philosophical mood, often after a few evening drinks on the terrace, I look up into the night sky and wonder if there might be, somewhere out there, a tiny teapot spinning its way through time and space for all eternity.

More on Russell's teapot analogy here if you are interested:

https://heritage.humanists.uk/object/russells-teapot/
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
446% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact