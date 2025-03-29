Hérisson de tomates cerises, basilic et mozzarelle

Last night was the Spring games night for all the French/English conversation groups in the area. We were all asked to bring some food to share. I took my signature tomato and mozzarella hedgehog. I was delighted that it disappeared almost immediately, before some of the tourtes, quiches and salades brought by some of the French ladies had even been touched. There were a few pursed lips around the table, which I found quite gratifying ! Now, how do you say that in French ?Today's photo from my Doisneau calendar is "Canal Saint Martin", Paris 1953. You can see it here:I'll be spending a few nights in Paris in May and I've booked a hotel in this area, where Doisneau took many photos. It's in the North and is an area I don't know at all. When I worked for half a year in the City of Light it was in the 13th, and I stayed at Charenton and Ivry, all in the South.There is an exhibition of some 400 of Doisneau's photos, and some of his personal items (presumably camera gear) at the Musée Maillol, which is on the Left Bank, near the Musée Rodin and Les Invalides. It opens on 17th April and continues until mid-October. I shall certainly be going. Details here: