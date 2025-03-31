Vines on the march

The grass is brown because a weedkiller has been used, almost certainly glyphosate. It can be used by agriculture, but not by homeowners. It has been banned for non-commercial use in France for years, but until last year I could buy it in Spain. No longer, I guess it is now an EU rule, but it makes gardening at home difficult and expensive. Considering the vast quantities used in agriculture, I can't see how the ban on householders using it does much good. Pointless virtue-signaling in my opinion.