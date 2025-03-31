Previous
Next
Vines on the march by laroque
Photo 1634

Vines on the march

The grass is brown because a weedkiller has been used, almost certainly glyphosate. It can be used by agriculture, but not by homeowners. It has been banned for non-commercial use in France for years, but until last year I could buy it in Spain. No longer, I guess it is now an EU rule, but it makes gardening at home difficult and expensive. Considering the vast quantities used in agriculture, I can't see how the ban on householders using it does much good. Pointless virtue-signaling in my opinion.
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
447% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact