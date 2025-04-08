Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1636
Béziers
The classic shot, showing the Old Bridge and the Cathedral from the far side of the river Orb.
Compare with a previous shot taken from further away, at the Fonseranes locks on the Canal du Midi, on a brighter day, with a better camera.
https://365project.org/laroque/365/2017-07-16
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1636
photos
82
followers
47
following
448% complete
View this month »
1629
1630
1631
1632
1633
1634
1635
1636
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
STYLUS1,1s
Taken
8th April 2025 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orb
,
beziers
,
herault
,
béziers
,
hérault
,
vieux pont
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close