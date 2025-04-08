Previous
Béziers by laroque
Photo 1636

Béziers

The classic shot, showing the Old Bridge and the Cathedral from the far side of the river Orb.

Compare with a previous shot taken from further away, at the Fonseranes locks on the Canal du Midi, on a brighter day, with a better camera.

https://365project.org/laroque/365/2017-07-16
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
448% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact