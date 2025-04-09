Sign up
Previous
Photo 1637
Pigeon pool party
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
1
0
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1637
photos
82
followers
47
following
448% complete
View this month »
1630
1631
1632
1633
1634
1635
1636
1637
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
STYLUS1,1s
Taken
8th April 2025 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pigeons
,
pigeon
,
beziers
,
béziers
Marj
ace
Looks like they are living their best life - refreshing.
Very unique !
April 9th, 2025
