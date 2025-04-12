Previous
Les Halles, Béziers by laroque
Les Halles, Béziers

Les Halles just means a covered market. Most large towns in France have one.The old ones, from the 19th Century would be cast iron, full of life and animation and activity, a great place for photography. Les Halles at Béziers used to be like that, but were renovated over 4 years and re-opened last November. They were the reason I went to Béziers last week, but they were a sad disappointment. Too modern, expensive fine foods for the tourists, all the stands the same, it had the ambience of a Selfridge's food hall. Inside, I didn't even take my phone out of my pocket.
