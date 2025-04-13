A cod carousel

Despite coming from all sorts of different places, many of our French/English conversation group members have ancestors who were associated with the Grand Banks cod fishery of the late 19th Century. Of course, this was a massive trade at the time and enriched much of NE American and NW Europe, so hardly surprising. On Wednesday, Harry, who is Canadian, started talking about cod being dried and preserved on Prince Edward Island. It reminded me of my time in the Lofoten islands in the Norwegian Arctic, where they also air-dry cod, so I dug out this photo from the archives. In the season, which is February/March, in some fishing ports, every available support has cod hanging from it, even the washing lines.