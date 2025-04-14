Sign up
Photo 1641
Lovely morning
Walking the dog has been a real struggle since Friday. I've had flu or something, this morning was the first time I could see an end to it.
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
1
1
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1642
photos
82
followers
47
following
1635
1636
1637
1638
1639
1640
1641
1642
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U1
Taken
15th April 2025 10:51am
Tags
poppies
,
poppy
,
coqeulicots
,
coqeulicot
Mags
ace
What a beautiful sight with all the poppies and the wildflowers.
April 15th, 2025
