Lovely morning by laroque
Photo 1641

Lovely morning

Walking the dog has been a real struggle since Friday. I've had flu or something, this morning was the first time I could see an end to it.
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Mags ace
What a beautiful sight with all the poppies and the wildflowers.
April 15th, 2025  
