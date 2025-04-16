Previous
Groupe de conversation français-anglais by laroque
Photo 1643

Groupe de conversation français-anglais

Martine, Pao, Sylvie and Harry. Aka 'Arry to the francophones.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
450% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Nice piece of art on the wall, lovely friends gathering…
April 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact