Yesterday's shot, as it should have been done

Not greatly enthused by photography at the moment, so yesterday I just uploaded a phone snap of my conversation group. Didn't think much about it. If you had wanted a photo project on grungy Seventies bar room decor, of which the Hotel Catalan is a fine example, then it was perfect in colour. It was only when I saw that @darchibald had commented, and remembered his many fine shots of people in bars, all done in b&w, that I realised my error. Because this shot is about people interacting and their expressions; it's street photography, just not done in the street. So I cropped down to put more emphasis on the people, changed it to monochrome, and, as best I could with a phone jpg in Snapseed, got some more detail on Harry's face.
Robert Doisneau would not have made my error. The image in my Doisneau calendar for 14 April is one of his most famous, "The 'cello in the rain":
I reserved my ticket for the Doisneau expo at the Musée Maillol in May last week, and this morning I reserved for the David Hockney expo at the Fondation Louis Vuitton the day after. This must be BIG because I have seen it reviewed in Le Monde, the Guardian and the NY Times.