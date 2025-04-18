The moose in my hoose

This matchbox-sized glass ornament etched with an elk sits on my mantelpiece. My company in Ireland had bought several million euros of equipment from a Swedish enterprise, and when I went to test it I received this as a memento, presented at a night out in the Irish pub in Uppsala.I thought about it earlier this week when I read a story in the NY Times.Elk/moose are big animals and sometimes a problem in Scandinavia. My Norwegian brother-in-law hit one in his car at night in Sweden and spent ten months in a neck brace afterwards. To be fair, he got the better end of the deal: the moose was dead and he hadn't been the one drinking.Male mooses go searching for love and, overcome by lust and hormones, can become quite dangerous, expecially to small motor cars. I heard of several incidents when I lived there, the Fiat Cinquacento seemingly the car most likely to ignite passion in an elk. In one famous incident, a young Norwegian couple were actually inside their car whilst it was assaulted, and were equally engaged in a lusty triste. "Henrik, oh Henrik !" moaned young Ingrid, as the ground shook beneath her, "I do love your enthusiasm, but do you have to bellow so !"