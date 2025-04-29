Previous
Work continuing on the EV8 by laroque
Photo 1650

Work continuing on the EV8

Today's image from my Doisneau calendar is an advertising shot for Renault cars, inspired by a famous Monet painting with the same title, Dinner on the grass: it is the 6th one as you scroll down on this page of food photographs.

https://iencacentre.etab.ac-lille.fr/files/2017/01/nourriture_photos.pdf
