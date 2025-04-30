Sign up
Photo 1651
Does your dog bite ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lLR-V2S0DC8
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
Tim L
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Tags
spaniel
jasper
springer
springer spaniel
clouseau
Kathy A
Lovely shot
April 30th, 2025
