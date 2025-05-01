Fête du Travail - No work today

Different countries have different attitudes to public holidays. In Ireland, for example, the pubs are closed on Good Friday, you can't get a drink anywhere. Some years ago some Norwegian friends taking a cruise around the British Isles disembarked at Dublin on Good Friday, headed en masse to Temple Bar, but returned to the ship deflated, thirsty and unexpectedly sober. Here in France, Good Friday is not even a public holiday. The supermarkets are also open on Easter Sunday and Monday, admittedly only in the mornings. By contrast, in the UK, Easter Monday is the only day apart from Christmas Day when everything is closed.



In France, apart from Christmas Day, and maybe New Year's Day, the only day when nothing opens or happens is May Day, or Labor Day. Work on the EV8 will resume tomorrow.