Playing with perspective by laroque
Playing with perspective

I wasn't the only one fooling about on the rooftop terrace of Galeries Lafayette on Tuesday.

I was reminded of a well-known photo of the Leaning Tower of Pisa by British street photographer Martin Parr.

https://www.worldphoto.org/blogs/16-01-17/martin-parr-receives-2017-outstanding-contribution-photography
Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous shot, I love the action you've captured
May 14th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Excellent timing and capture
May 14th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A terrific moment captured.
May 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very nice perspective!
May 14th, 2025  
