Photo 1654
Playing with perspective
I wasn't the only one fooling about on the rooftop terrace of Galeries Lafayette on Tuesday.
I was reminded of a well-known photo of the Leaning Tower of Pisa by British street photographer Martin Parr.
https://www.worldphoto.org/blogs/16-01-17/martin-parr-receives-2017-outstanding-contribution-photography
7th May 2025
7th May 25
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1665
photos
82
followers
47
following
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
1659
1660
1661
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U1
Taken
13th May 2025 3:04pm
paris
,
eiffel tower
,
galeries lafayette
,
street-122
Judith Johnson
ace
Fabulous shot, I love the action you've captured
May 14th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Excellent timing and capture
May 14th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A terrific moment captured.
May 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very nice perspective!
May 14th, 2025
