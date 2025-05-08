Previous
Postboxes of France #13 by laroque
Postboxes of France #13

Returning to a photo project I once had, but seemed to have abandoned after my last trip to Paris in 2020. This postbox was located in Le Marais, the old Jewish quartier of Paris, hence the tribute, I suppose.

https://365project.org/tags/postboxes%20of%20france

I'm reading the diary of a Jewish young woman from Paris written during the WW2 Occupation, "Hélène Berr's Journal". At the start, she writes about her personal life; her studies, romances, a future she was going to be denied, almost as if she was herself in denial. After a few months the horror intervenes slowly, first with having to wear a yellow star, then the execution of a friend's brother for Resistance activities. That's where I am up to at the moment.

Tim L

I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast
