Le Formidable

A somewhat stressful start to my vacation ! My ride forgot to pick me up for the station. I had to drive there myself, a last minute dash that got me to the quay half a minute before my train arrived. We had agreed on the phone for me to leave my car in the station car park with the keys in the glovebox and he would take it home for me. To be fair, he had already arrived when I got there. His excuse ? IKEA had delivered his new kitchen in two trucks and he had lost track of time. They’ve just paid cash for a half million euro five bed appartement overlooking the Mediterranean and they’re buying their kitchen from IKEA ! Unbelievable ! Some people just love screwing, I suppose.



The local train to Montpellier was packed but I had a seat. The transfer tram and navette from the central station, Saint-Roch, to the new high speed station, Sud-Mediterranée, were packed too, but I had to stand. So I was not in a good mood when I boarded the TGV itself, run by a company called Ouigo, and found that the air-conditioning had failed and that a young woman was sitting in my reserved window seat. All the ingredients for a several megaton nuclear explosion were there. Happily, the young woman had a dog with her, a springer-border cross, clearly stressed. The window seat was the best place for them and I didn’t say a thing. The dog was named Lily and the woman was a Montpellier resident visiting her family in Vincennes, a part of Paris I had once stayed in myself. So we had lots to talk about – my projected move to Montpellier one day and the qualities of the different neighborhoods, and where to walk lively dogs should I decide to move before my dog Jasper leaves us. She told me that Ouigo only charge 10€ for a dog – on the local trains they charge half the adult fare.



The conductor announced that we would get 10 % refund because of the failed air con. Then she announced that we would make an unscheduled stop at Lyon to take aboard an engineer to fix it. He didn’t but the conductor then announced that because of the stop we would be 20 minutes late to arrive at Paris Gare de Lyon, which woud entitle us to another refund !



Bought my Navigo Easy pass for 2€, took the Metro Line 1 to Nation then Line 2 to Colonel Fabien (who he ? Communist Resistance leader responsible for the first assassination of a Nazi officer, done at a different Metro Station, according to Wikipedia). Used my phone to navigate to the hotel, worried that I might look like a bit of a hick from the country. No worries, everybody under thirty here has their phone in the hand all the time. Some have even connected it to their brain using wires that go through their ears.



By the time I had registered and unpacked in my hotel it was 20h30 , so I went in search of food and beer, not necessarily in that order. When my wife was alive we stayed in posh districts, the last time on the Blvd.Saint-Germain next to the Musée d’Orsay. I prefer the seedier side of a city, more in keeping with my upbringing in Manchester and student days in London. Here in the 10th arrondissement is perfect. I made a desultory search for Indian and Japaneses restaurants, my go to choice usually, but settled for this Chinese-run bar, Le Formidable. It had been livelier when I entered but I wanted a photo showing the Metro train and something on the road. My four dining neighbors shared a bowl of fries, two beers and the guys must have each smoked a whole pack of cigarettes whilst I was there.



Tomorrow to the Musée Maillol for their Robert Doisneau exposition.