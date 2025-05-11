Les Deux Magots, Boulevard Saint-Germain, Paris

I know what a "mégot" is in French but "magot" is beyond me. Anyway, there were once two of them and they got this café named after them, and the café became famous between the Wars as a literary place, it's most renowned client among anglophones probably being Ernest Hemingway. It is, of course, these days a top tourist attraction, along with the other literary café of that period, the Café de Flore, which is almost a neighbor, being on the same thoroughfare and just the other side of the Louis Vuitton shop, and across the way from Prada and YSL, amongst others - I guess you are getting a picture of the Saint-Germain area.



The photo actually works best if you crop it down to a portrait image showing the tree trunk, the waiter and the people at the tables on the sidewalk. However, I wanted to include at least part of the restaurant name. What I did crop out, just to the right of the tree, is the queue of people waiting to get a table inside the café. In the distance is a second queue, for a table on the covered terrace. I didn't bother, of course. If I wanted to commune with Hemingway's experience of Paris in the 1920's, then reading "A Moveable Feast", in which he described it all, might be better than queuing for 30 minutes, spending 12€ on a beer and taking a selfie. Sad for the Les Deux Magots, once host to James Joyce, Albert Camus, Simone de Beauvoir, Jean-Paul Sarte and other gians of literature, now a destination for influencers tik-toking their selfies onto Insta, or whatever influencers do.



Not to worry. If you want to live the Les Deux Magots experience yourself, without the annoyance of the French language, you will be pleased to know that it has been franchised and you can find versions in Tokyo, Sao Paolo and, unbelievably, Riyadh.