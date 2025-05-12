Canal Saint-Martin, Paris, 10th Arrondissement

Inspired by yesterday's visit to the Doisneau exhibition, the plan this morning was to walk along the Canal St.Martin and the Bassin de la Valette, where Robert Doisneau had taken many photos in its industrial heydey in the 1940's and 50's. Unfortunately, things change in 80 years, and many of his picturesque bridges are surrounded by safety fencing, or have lights and signs hanging from them. This 'phone shot of the locks near my hotel was one of the few good photos of the canal.



I had a very pleasant walk though. There were hardly any tourists, mostly just ordinary Parisians walking their dogs, jogging and cycling, or doing tai-chi.



Before starting the photo walk I had breakfast in a café, as usual. You won't get the Paris experince taking a hotel breakfast. After I had paid the server thanked me in German, so I thanked him back in Japanese. He was a bit confused, probably because I included the little bow, but seeed happy enough. I've moved about a lot in my life so I suppose my accent might be a bit puzzling. In Philadelphia, I often got asked if I was Australian. It was the time the film "Crocodile Dundee" was popular, but I am pretty certain I nver sounded like him.