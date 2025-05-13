La Fondation Louis Vuitton, Paris 16th arrondissement

This building, an art gallery with pretensions, sits in the Bois de Boulogne in Paris. I went there yesterday afternoon to see an exhibition of David Hockney's work over the last years. I booked for the wrong time, 2pm, the end of the lunchtime, and so it was way too crowded and security getting in was a hassle. Inside, I got run over three times by people using walking frames. Lots of interesting stuff to see, but also a lot, probably more, that was mundane. I stayed two hours, then took the navette, a small electric bus, back to Charles de Gaulle Etoile metro station, since the foundation is quite a way into the park, too far to walk.



I decided to walk back along the Champs-Elysées, which was a mistake, it just seems to get less and less interesting as the years go by. At the place de la Concorde I was surprised to see that half of it was pedestrianised. I knew that the mayor of Paris was working hard to reduce traffic volumes, but this really brought it home to me how Paris was changing. Crossing the place de la Concorde used to be a nightmare.



I decided to take the Metro from Concorde, and there something happened to me that was so distressing that I can barely bring myself to write about it. It was horrible, but it could happen to you one day, so here goes. I got onto the Line 1 train heading East and as usual it was crowded with nowhere to sit, so I took hold of the upright pole in front of the doors? Then a young woman, twenties, stood up from one of the seats and politely asked me if I would like to sit down. It's never happened to me before, and I had thought it wouldn't happen in at least the next 15 years, when I will be 82 years old. The day before, on a Line 2 train, I had seen another young woman sat across from me offer her seat to a man, younger than me I think, but using a walking cane? My uncharitable thought had not been that maybe it was I who should have offered my seat, but rather "Hey, that's a good idea, I should buy myself a walking cane so that I can get a seat on the metro more often!" Clearly I don't need subterfuge, infirmity seems to be natural appearance! Perhaps yesterday's humiliation was nemesis for the preceeding day's selfishness.



Going to have to do something. Yesterday morning, next to the locks on the Canal Saint-Martin (yesterday's photo) there was an outdoor "parc de musculation", quite common in France. Mostly it was being used by buff, young, topless guys, but there were also two old Asian ladies there. One was doing chin-ups on the high bars, the other was on her back pumping iron. I think I shall have to start following their example.