Cimetière Père Lachaise, Paris 20me arrondissement

Yesterday was my last day in Paris. Knowing that I would spend most of today in trains, planes and aeroports, I decided to finish the afternoon in the fresh air. Père Lachaise is a massive cemetery, and a nice quiet place for some calm and respite from the busy city. It is only four stops on the Line 2 metro from where I was staying. I've been there before and seen the celebrity graves, so all I intended to do was have a nice walk in the shade. Although it's full of interesting tombery (is that a word ?), I've always found it difficult to get interesting photos. This little green corner caught my eye. The men all seemed to be from the military, from the mid-19th Century. The balletic fellow was a count or something and a mighty warrior, responsible for defending a place I had never heard of from people I can't remember, though probably the Prussians in the 1870-1 war, which did not go well for France. He once held a sword in his right hand, but it has disappeared during the ages, so he looks less warrior-like than intended.



Tonight I am in Bergen, Norway. I am going to eat, then take a photo walk. Up here in the Northern latitudes sunset will be at 22h12, so no need to rush to get the light.