Previous
Photo 1662
A beautiful morning in Bergen
My hotel, like most in Norway, has an all-you-can-eat breakfast included in the price, as well as a very civilized check-out time of 12h00. So I had time for a walk around the old town.
Beautiful weather, if it stays like this for the National Day, Saturday is going to be brilliant. Off to see a friend now, then to the airport after, flying to Molde.
15th May 2025
15th May 25
1
1
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U1
Taken
15th May 2025 10:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bergen
judith deacon
I love Bergen and all the enchanting backstreets.
May 15th, 2025
