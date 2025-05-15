Previous
A beautiful morning in Bergen by laroque
Photo 1662

A beautiful morning in Bergen

My hotel, like most in Norway, has an all-you-can-eat breakfast included in the price, as well as a very civilized check-out time of 12h00. So I had time for a walk around the old town.

Beautiful weather, if it stays like this for the National Day, Saturday is going to be brilliant. Off to see a friend now, then to the airport after, flying to Molde.
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
455% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

judith deacon
I love Bergen and all the enchanting backstreets.
May 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact