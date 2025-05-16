Skinke Ost at Moldefjord

Just a bit of fun. A Norwegian friend in France asked me to bring back a delicacy he was craving. Ost is cheese and skinke is ham. Obviously nothing remotely like this is available in France, maybe not anywhere. I've just sent him this photo to prove I've bought it. Doesn't necessarily mean I'll remember to take it out of my daughter's fridge when I leave.



The kaviar is for me. I was first introduced to it years ago wnen I first sailed on a Norwegian boat, when it was pretty much the only thing they had in their fridge. Like skinke ost, and several other tube foods, it is spread on bread, usually at breakfast, then covered with various things to make an open sandwich.



The building is the Seilet Hotel at Molde.