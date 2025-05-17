Sign up
Photo 1664
Photo 1664
The Maternity Babes
My daughter Stine with her friends Marit and Marly, who were in the same maternity unit and all have 9 year old sons with the same birthday. Marlit and Marly are wearing bunads, on National Day 17th May.
17th May 2025
17th May 25
2
0
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Views
3
3
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U1
Taken
17th May 2025 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Tags
bunad
,
stine
,
17th may
Wylie
ace
Happy shot
May 17th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture… wonderful to read
May 17th, 2025
