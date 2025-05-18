Sign up
Previous
Photo 1665
Atlanterhavsvegen, More og Romsdal, Norway
18th May 2025
18th May 25
1
0
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1670
photos
82
followers
47
following
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U1
Taken
18th May 2025 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
norway
,
atlanterhavsvegen
,
atlanterhavsveien
,
romsdal
,
atlantic road
,
more og romsdal
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful view and beautifully photographed in black and white.
May 18th, 2025
