Lillehammer kirke

Heading by bus and train towards Oslo airport, staying overnight in Lillehammer, a ski centre that once hosted the Winter Olympics.



The rail journey is said to be spectacular, but really that applies to the first part, Åndlesnes to Bjorli, the rest is just standard alpine scenery. In future I will do the best part as a return journey, either as a day trip from Molde or a day detour from an Oslo-Trodheim trip, and staying overnight in Åndlesnes if necessary.