Parade 17th May, Molde, Norway

Every Norwegian town, even some city suburbs, have a parade or two on the 17th May.



It celebrates the adoption of the Norwegian constitution, anticipating independence from Denmark. Actual independence was achieved 100 years later, peacefully by referendum, though by this time from Sweden. All done without wars, we could all probably learn something from the Scandinavians. The Norwegians even got to choose their own king, a younger son of the King of Denmark I believe.