Just dive in ! by laroque
Just dive in !

Obviously I am nk longer in Norway. This was in Sète, Wednesday morning being market day around Les Halles.
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Tim L

@laroque
Cool market!
May 21st, 2025  
Great market capture!
May 21st, 2025  
Great fun Wednesday morning!!!
May 21st, 2025  
A glorious sight - what wonderful barrels of olives!
May 21st, 2025  
