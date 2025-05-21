Sign up
Previous
Photo 1668
Just dive in !
Obviously I am nk longer in Norway. This was in Sète, Wednesday morning being market day around Les Halles.
21st May 2025
21st May 25
4
3
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1674
photos
83
followers
47
following
456% complete
6
4
3
365
SM-N975U1
21st May 2025 12:05pm
olives
marché
sete
sète
french market
cette
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
Cool market!
May 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
Great market capture!
May 21st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Great fun Wednesday morning!!!
May 21st, 2025
Karen
ace
A glorious sight - what wonderful barrels of olives!
May 21st, 2025
