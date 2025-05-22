Studying the menu, Beaux Arts, Montpellier

Spending the day in Montpellier, continiuing my research of the diffdrent quartiers prior to moving here in a couple of years' time. Spent the first part of the morning in Aiguelonge - new, clean, neat , low rise, wide streets, residential, but just screamed "suberbia !". Made me think of an old Pete Seeger song, "Little Boxes". Not for me, I think.



Walked back towards the historic centre and ate lunch in the place des Beaux Arts. There were probably twenty places I could have chosen; all standards, Japanese, Indian, brasserie, even a sports bar called "Manchester", which might be an omen ! Ate here at the Bar du Marché among students and oldies and workers, a good, simple meal for 20€, a beer and coffee included. The woman next to me eating alone opened a book, only the second time I have seen that in two weeks (the previous, on the Paris metro). This place could be for me.



Looking at Port Marianne this afternoon, then meeting friends at the très chic Halles du Lez for dinner. Return home tomorrow.