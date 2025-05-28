Hockney by Doisneau and somebody else

I don't usually take photos of paintings or other photos, it seems that the merit belongs to the originator. This photo was more in the nature of a souvenir, though. It was taken at the Doisneau exhibition at the Musée Maillol, the day before I was due to go to the big new Hockney exhibition at the Fondation Louis Vuitton. Amazed that they had met, though Hockney's first big Paris exhibition was in the 1970's, I believe.A large part of the Maillol exhibition was devoted to Doisneau's portraits, something he is not usually credited for. He started doing them when his magazine and advertising work started to slow with the advent of colour photography. There were portraits of many well-known people - Chanel, Picasso, Jaques Tati, Giacometti etc.I've been neglecting the images from my Doisneau calendar recently. I am very happy to resume with the image for the 28th May, which is my own personal favourite of all his photos, and is the only one I have displayed at home, a framed postcard-sized print. It sat on my desk at work for many years, to calm me in moments of crisis, because it shows people at the very opposite end of the stress continuum, people as relaxed as people can be. It is called "Hairdressers in the sun", Paris, 1966.