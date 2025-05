Vide-greniers de Soréde

It means "empty the attic" and is sort of a community yard sale. Every village has one in Spring, another at the end of Summer. Our neighbouring village chose to have theirs in the streets around the village centre, today being a public holiday, for the Ascension. Ours is on the 8th June at the rugby pitch and abandoned camping ground. I've paid 8€ for a stall, my friends who have down-sized already telling me it is wise to start offloading stuff as soon as possible.