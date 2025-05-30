Sign up
Previous
Photo 1683
Old Ford by Molde Fjord
30th May 2025
30th May 25
1
0
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1683
photos
84
followers
46
following
461% complete
1676
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U1
Taken
17th May 2025 4:47pm
Exif
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
truck
,
ford
,
pickup
,
norway
,
norge
,
molde
,
moldefjord
,
norvège
Beverley
ace
It’s a super looking Old Ford… the colour is really cool. I wonder if the seats are leather…
May 30th, 2025
