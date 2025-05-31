Seafood selection

Two weeks ago in Norway, a land with an abundance of fantastic shrimp, scallops, lobster, crab, king crab and fish, I developed a craving for the one seafood they don't have, oysters. Fortunately, back in France, there are plenty, even in a month without an 'r' in it. No problem of freshness with these, they will have come from the oyster farms in the étang de Thau, less than 10km from here.



Don't know what the customer is up to. There is, quite rightly, a strict "you touch, you buy" policy on the seafood stalls. If he/she doesn't watch out he/she will get his/her hand slapped.



This photo was taken a few days ago. Tonight I dined on a grilled kipper with buttered rye bread and the coldest, cheapest supermarket Chardonnay I could find. 2.60€ the bottle, should you wonder.