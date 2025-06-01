Previous
Paris Pots and Pans by laroque
Photo 1685

I was wandering around trying to find the entrance to Les Halles Metro station, Google Maps not helping, when I chanced upon this rather magnificent shop selling kitchen utensils. Not the modern made-in-China buy-it-on-Amazon plastic and silicone rubbish, but the equipment of a traditional French kitchen, that a chef from the 19th Century would instantly recognize. Looking in the window was amazing, but inside was something else. I didn't have the brass neck to start taking photos, but there are plenty on their blog to give you an idea.

https://www.edehillerin.fr/fr/blog

My neighbour here once showed me something she had inherited from her Normandy family. It was a "turbotière", a pan designed specifically for cooking turbot and other salt water flatfish. I imagine it is exactly the sort of thing you could find at Dehillerin. If you fancy one yourself, there is one being advertised here for a little under 2000€.

https://www.latoquedor.com/poissonniere-professionnelle/2455-turbotiere-professionnelle-en-cuivre-avec-couvercle.html?utm_campaign=google_sea&utm_source=shopping&utm_medium=&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=22024980896&gclid=Cj0KCQjw9O_BBhCUARIsAHQMjS7nOR67xUgR7deJpeACIWZ3xXDEJELasePJecvkIR6iwdHUy_Hn3dAaAkofEALw_wcB
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Tim L

ace
@laroque
Photo Details

