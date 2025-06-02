Sign up
Photo 1686
Centre Pompidou, restaurant entrance
The Centre Pompidou is closing for five years for restoration, but it seems the rooftop restaurant is still taking bookings.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
paris
,
pompidou
,
centre pompidou
Beverley
ace
Super b&w capture… it is… I think there’s a few months until closure. I’ve popped in a few times recently.
June 2nd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
What great shapes and lines.
June 2nd, 2025
