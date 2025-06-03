Previous
Place de la Comédie, Montpellier

The real centre of the city and claimed to be the "largest" (more probably "one of the largest") pedestrianised spaces in Europe. I wish ! No cars of course, but I had to wait a long time to get a photo that didn't include trottinettes, scooters, bicycles, tricycles, Deliveroo riders, tandems, policemen on skateboards, Post Office and delivery vans, and street entertainers on monocycles juggling wine bottles. Crossing this place was not stress-free, but fortunately there were plenty of places to stop and restore the spirits with a glass of Ricard.
