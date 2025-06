In fact, this is Postbox No.#13 taken from the other side. In Le Marais, the old Jewish quarter of Paris, there seems to be a project to memorialise the local victims of the Holocaust.This boy's name was Bernard Zajdner. His history is here in FrenchIn summary, he was 14 when he was deported in 1944 with his father, two brothers and a sister. He was interned in several concentration camps, including Auschwitz, where, with his twin brother, he was subject to the experiments of Dr.Mengele. He died in another camp the following year. Only his sister survived.