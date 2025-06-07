Previous
Pont Sadi-Carnot, Sète by laroque
Pont Sadi-Carnot, Sète

Sète is a port with a lot of traffic, both marine and terrestrial. It has five bridges that lift or swing, one for rail and four for roads. This lifting road bridge opens twice a day at set times. It was rebuilt in Italy in 2019.
