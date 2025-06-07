Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1691
Pont Sadi-Carnot, Sète
Sète is a port with a lot of traffic, both marine and terrestrial. It has five bridges that lift or swing, one for rail and four for roads. This lifting road bridge opens twice a day at set times. It was rebuilt in Italy in 2019.
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1691
photos
84
followers
46
following
463% complete
View this month »
1684
1685
1686
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U1
Taken
21st May 2025 7:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
pont
,
sete
,
sète
,
cette
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close