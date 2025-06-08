Sign up
Previous
Photo 1692
The railway bridge (pont SNCF) at Sète
Right next door to yesterday's road bridge, this one obviously opens at the same times. Built in 1932, it survived the attempts of most participants in WW2 to destroy it !
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1692
photos
83
followers
45
following
463% complete
View this month »
1685
1686
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
1692
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U1
Taken
21st May 2025 7:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
pont
,
sete
,
sète
,
cette
Corinne C
ace
Nice shot of this historical bridge
June 8th, 2025
