The railway bridge (pont SNCF) at Sète by laroque
Photo 1692

The railway bridge (pont SNCF) at Sète

Right next door to yesterday's road bridge, this one obviously opens at the same times. Built in 1932, it survived the attempts of most participants in WW2 to destroy it !
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Tim L

ace
Corinne C ace
Nice shot of this historical bridge
June 8th, 2025  
