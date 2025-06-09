Previous
If you want to meet somewhere discrete and understated ... by laroque
Photo 1693

If you want to meet somewhere discrete and understated ...

... then the "Smoking Dog" bistro in Paris is probably not your best choice.
Mags ace
What a lovely place!
June 9th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
I don't know, you could probably hide behind the greenery! It looks very enticing
June 9th, 2025  
