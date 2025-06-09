Sign up
Previous
Photo 1693
If you want to meet somewhere discrete and understated ...
... then the "Smoking Dog" bistro in Paris is probably not your best choice.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
2
0
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1693
photos
83
followers
45
following
463% complete
View this month »
1686
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
1692
1693
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U1
Taken
13th May 2025 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bar
,
paris
,
bistro
,
smoking dog
,
1er arrondissement
,
au chien qui fume
Mags
ace
What a lovely place!
June 9th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
I don't know, you could probably hide behind the greenery! It looks very enticing
June 9th, 2025
