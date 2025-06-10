Sign up
Previous
Photo 1694
In an always competitive race, Le Favorit St.Paul ....
... this year yet again triumphed in the Campest Bistro in Paris competition.
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1694
photos
83
followers
45
following
464% complete
View this month »
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
1692
1693
1694
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U1
Taken
11th May 2025 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
restaurant
,
paris
,
bistro
,
le marais
,
le favorit saint paul
