Fishery Protection

Norway has a lot of fishery to protect and takes it very seriously, as much for cultural reasons as economic, I think. Like all countries, they have exclusive fishing rights within 200 miles of their very long coast, although many countries have agreements to take certain quotas. Fishery protection vessels like this one board foreign fishing boats and check net mesh sizes, size and quantity of fish and regularly arrest those found to be in contravention. This vessel was having a day off, moored in Bergen harbour so the crew could give tours to interested parties.



It reminded me of a story told to me by my Norwegian son-in-law, himself a seafarer. An Icelandic fishing boat was arrested and taken into Tromsø harbour. Awaiting trial, the bored crew took to fishing off the side of their boat with rods. Each time they caught a fish, they removed the hook and attached a label saying "Islandfisk" (Icelandic fish) to its tail, then threw it back into the harbour alive so as not to be in contravention of the fishing rules.