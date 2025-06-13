Previous
Birthday Boy, 11 years old today. by laroque
Photo 1697

Birthday Boy, 11 years old today.

13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Beverley ace
What a lovely photo of Jasper… birthday cuddles
June 13th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Happy Birthday Jasper! Looks like he's having a good day.
June 13th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Ah lovely birthday boy. It is also my son’s birthday today.
June 13th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Happy Birthday Jasper! You look amazing!
June 13th, 2025  
