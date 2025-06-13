Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1697
Birthday Boy, 11 years old today.
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1697
photos
82
followers
44
following
464% complete
View this month »
1690
1691
1692
1693
1694
1695
1696
1697
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10
Taken
12th June 2025 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spaniel
,
jasper
,
springer
,
springer spaniel
,
villelongue
,
jasper anniversaire
Beverley
ace
What a lovely photo of Jasper… birthday cuddles
June 13th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Happy Birthday Jasper! Looks like he's having a good day.
June 13th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Ah lovely birthday boy. It is also my son’s birthday today.
June 13th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Happy Birthday Jasper! You look amazing!
June 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close