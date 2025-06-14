Norwegians in their bunads

Previous
After the children's parade on the morning of the 17th May we went down to the quayside at Molde and I took some photos of my daughter and grandson, which no doubt I shall post shortly. So I had already chosen the right background and lighting when I noticed this very attractive couple nearby. No shortage of people in national costume on the 17th May, but there was something about these two that demanded a photo. My assumption is always that people who dress up want to be photographed. Not only had they paid a lot of attention to their look, they must also have spent a small fortune on it. These bunads are hand-stitched, often antique, handed down among families, may well together have cost more than their car. So I had no hesitation in asking, in English, for a photo, and no expectation of refusal. Fortunately for once I was using my camera, so by waving my Olympus around and with the help of my daughter behind me shouting in Norwegian "crazy tourist from France !" I got them into position. Easy to make people smile, I just said "Say "Hei Norge", which is like "Vive la France" or "Go, go USA", though I probably pronounced it in a stupid accent. It worked, one click, job done.

I said thank you, "Tussand Takk", one of the few Norwegian phrases I know, and turned away. As I did so, I noticed a queue had formed behind me, probably passengers from the cruise ship docked just along the quay. I hope this couple didn't have to stay there too long !
They look genuinely so happy and so nice to see. Great photo
