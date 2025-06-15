Sign up
Photo 1699
One last photo of this photogenic food market
This is inside Les Halles de Sète, open six days/week.
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
Tim L
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1699
photos
82
followers
44
following
1699
2
365
SM-N975U1
21st May 2025 11:46am
Public
sete
,
sète
,
french market
,
halles
,
cette
,
les halles de sète
