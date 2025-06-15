Previous
One last photo of this photogenic food market by laroque
One last photo of this photogenic food market

This is inside Les Halles de Sète, open six days/week.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
